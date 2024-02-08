Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 7,960 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in VICI Properties by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,005,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.