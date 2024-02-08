Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 61.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 40,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $72.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,481. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 176.05%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

