Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 2,431,743 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,996,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431,743 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.50% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $544,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

TD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.96. 2,032,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.7506 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

