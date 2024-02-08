Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,161,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $656,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,669. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.96.

Get Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $721.56. 1,093,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,996. The firm has a market cap of $320.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $664.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $728.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.