Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $474.49 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,182 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.20% of PepsiCo worth $474,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.63. 4,628,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,206,776. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.46. The firm has a market cap of $237.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

