Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 2,807,846 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,028,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807,846 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of Pfizer worth $332,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. 17,009,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,598,523. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

