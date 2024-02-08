Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 2,814,200 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 36.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $348,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,729. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

