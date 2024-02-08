Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,669,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.46% of Boston Scientific worth $352,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,985 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,207,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $908,548,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,741,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,858. The company has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $2,493,967. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

