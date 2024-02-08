Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.63

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.63 and last traded at $127.57, with a volume of 176340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 318.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 637.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 45.5% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

