Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s 4th Largest Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,652,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,072,200 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.2% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,536,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

