Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.26

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 21648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.