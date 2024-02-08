Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,857 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.73% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 273,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 17,246 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 100,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

