Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Gap Down to $56.26

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.26, but opened at $54.86. Carrier Global shares last traded at $55.43, with a volume of 959,019 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Carrier Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

