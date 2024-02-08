Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.20. Approximately 3,726,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,348,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Carvana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Carvana by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Carvana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Carvana by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

