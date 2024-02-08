Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $275.20 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $291.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.