Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $458.75 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.51%.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 35. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $101.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
