Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $458.75 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 35. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $101.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

