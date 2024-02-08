Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Posts Earnings Results

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $458.75 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.67%.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

CSIOY traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.88. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $101.80.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.