Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Posts Earnings Results

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $458.75 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.67%.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
CSIOY traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.88. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $101.80.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
