Catalent (CTLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect Catalent to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTLT stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Catalent by 112.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

