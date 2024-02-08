CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCCS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

