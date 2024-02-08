CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01, RTT News reports. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDW Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $237.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $247.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of CDW by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.