Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Celanese worth $20,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.4% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Celanese by 30.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese stock opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

