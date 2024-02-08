Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 6%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.45 and last traded at $56.40. 1,029,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,520,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Celsius

Celsius Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,109,248 shares of company stock worth $52,144,766. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 31.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 143.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 108,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.