Centrus Energy (LEU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, February 9th.
Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. On average, analysts expect Centrus Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Centrus Energy Price Performance
Shares of LEU stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $739.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
