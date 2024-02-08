Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

CDAY stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,375.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98.

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Free Report

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.