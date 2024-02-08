Chainbing (CBG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $83.11 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $83.11 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

