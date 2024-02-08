ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

