Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 77.13%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 100,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 736,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 261,728 shares of company stock valued at $96,324 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.