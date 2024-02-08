Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,062 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,062 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Norfolk Southern worth $247,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $103,223,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

NSC opened at $250.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $255.80.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

