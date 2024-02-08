Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 102,480 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,480 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Centene worth $244,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC opened at $75.20 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

