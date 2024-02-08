Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $222,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 791.78% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.