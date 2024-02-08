Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $266,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 40,889 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 951.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 206,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 186,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.0% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 89,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

