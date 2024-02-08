Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $227,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $75,226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 940.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,035,000 after buying an additional 321,198 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $214.22 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $215.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.95 and its 200 day moving average is $176.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,045 shares of company stock worth $15,315,063. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

