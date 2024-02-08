Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $217.08 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,479 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Exelon worth $217,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.10 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

