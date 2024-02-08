Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $238.54 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,443,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 104,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $238,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Truist Financial increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

