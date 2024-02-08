Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of TransDigm Group worth $263,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after buying an additional 644,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $180,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,147.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,024.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $932.29. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,150.15.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.80.

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,027,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

