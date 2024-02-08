Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 64,525 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $213,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Electric Power by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

AEP opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Get Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.