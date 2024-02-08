Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 98,827 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,827 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Marriott International worth $276,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $247.94 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

