Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,576,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $252,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $17,618,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 240.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 234,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 165,890 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 36.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Shares of CARR opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

