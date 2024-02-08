Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $294,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $270.00 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $270.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

