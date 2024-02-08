Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,617,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 197,049 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Occidental Petroleum worth $234,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 582.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 213,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

