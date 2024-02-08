Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,791,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,962 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 16.69% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $257,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.