Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 30,981 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,822,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,981 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $268,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $682,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,619 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR opened at $52.89 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

