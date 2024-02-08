Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,925 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,120,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $275,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,745. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $307.28 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $314.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

