Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $450.00 at Pivotal Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Pivotal Research from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $283.67 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $282.54 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

