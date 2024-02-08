Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $9,281,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 196.1% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,369,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after buying an additional 1,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,777 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 23.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,293,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genius Sports by 209.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,540 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GENI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Genius Sports Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GENI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 996,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,592. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

