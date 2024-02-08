Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $49.58 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

