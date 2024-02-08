Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.10 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $173.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average is $154.65.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.