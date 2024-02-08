China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNRFree Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

