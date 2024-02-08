Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.41. 268,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,901. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.85 and a 200 day moving average of $218.58.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.