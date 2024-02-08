Choreo LLC Cuts Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 176,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 44.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $228,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $226,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TEAM traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.56. 1,063,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,412. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.23 and its 200-day moving average is $203.58. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $67,485,919. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

